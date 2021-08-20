Partners Group to sell Straive, a leading provider of technology-driven content and data solutions

Partners Group acquired a majority stake in Straive, then known as SPi Global, in 2017

Under Partners Group's ownership, Straive has transformed into a technology-driven business with strong positions in the Research Content, EdTech and Data Solutions markets

Straive has over 17,000 employees across eight countries

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to sell Straive (or "the Company"), a leading global provider of technology-driven content and data solutions, to funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia ("BPEA").

Established in 1980 and headquartered in Singapore, Straive provides a suite of technology-driven platforms and services for the creation, enrichment, and dissemination of e-learning content, research content, and specialized data solutions. The Company today has over 17,000 employees in 15 locations across the Philippines, Singapore, India, China, Vietnam, US, UK, and Nicaragua.

Partners Group acquired a majority stake in Straive, then known as SPi Global, in August 2017. Under Partners Group's ownership, Straive has transformed from a provider of primarily content services into a technology-driven content, data, and EdTech solutions company. It continues to be the global market leader in Research Content Services, and its expanded digital service offerings have established strong positions in the Data Solutions and EdTech markets. Straive's organic growth has been supplemented with three strategic bolt-on acquisitions between 2018 and 2020. Other major initiatives have included the development of proprietary technology and software products, as well as the deepening of strategic customer relationships.