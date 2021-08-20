Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited has notified the Company about crossing a threshold in voting rights and share capital. Parvus Asset Management Europe Limited controls the voting rights to 5,136,391 shares in the Company, corresponding to 5.14% of the entire share capital and voting rights.

