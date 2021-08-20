Gerry Weber International AG: Annual General Meeting of GERRY WEBER International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus officially takes up office as CEO

checkAd

EQS Group AG
20.08.2021   

DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG
20.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of GERRY WEBER International AG: Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus officially takes up office as CEO

- Managing Board now composed of Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus and Florian Frank; Alexander Gedat back to Supervisory Board as planned

- Four new Supervisory Board members elected

- AGM attended by 97,7 percent of the shareholders

- All resolution proposals adopted by almost 100 percent

Halle/Westphalia, 20 August 2021 - As yesterday's Annual General Meeting of GERRY WEBER International AG was concluded, Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus (58) took up office as CEO. At its meeting on 25 March 2021, the Supervisory Board of GERRY WEBER International AG had already appointed the former Chief Operating Officer (COO) as Chairwoman of the Managing Board with effect from the end of the company's 2021 Annual General Meeting. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus succeeds Alexander Gedat (57), who took over this role on an interim basis in February 2020. Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus has been a member of the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG since August 2020 and now forms a dual leadership together with Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Florian Frank (48). In her role as COO, she was already responsible for Design, Production, Procurement and Marketing/Communications; she has now additionally taken over responsibility for Sales from Alexander Gedat. In his capacity as CFO, Florian Frank is responsible for Finance & Controlling, Human Resources, IT, Corporate Sourcing, Distribution Centre & Outbound Logistics and Capital Markets & Investor Relations.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Angelika Schindler-Obenhaus, who is the first woman to serve as CEO at GERRY WEBER International AG and has been working in the fashion industry for almost 40 years, for a period of three years. "Having been appointed as a member of the Managing Board of GERRY WEBER International AG in August 2020, I am now very much looking forward to taking over as Chairwoman of the Board. Alexander Gedat was a great predecessor and has steered GERRY WEBER safely through the COVID-19 pandemic. With the renewed restructuring exercise in June 2020, Alexander Gedat and Florian Frank were able to lay a solid foundation on which to build our new strategy for our three brands, GERRY WEBER, TAIFUN and SAMOON. All throughout this process, we have benefited from Alexander Gedat's wealth of experience and his very humane manner. With an adjusted cost structure, optimised processes and a strategy covering the period until 2023, Florian Frank and I now have a starting situation from which we can further develop #wearegerry together with our teams."

