Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2021 / 11:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: JOBECO Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Coers
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cherry AG

b) LEI
984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 9883033.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.00 EUR 9883033.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cherry AG
Einsteinstr. 174
81677 München
Germany

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69917  20.08.2021 



