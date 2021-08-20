Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: No increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 20-Aug-2021 / 11:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEAG: No increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023

Berlin, August 20, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) based on preliminary figures for the 2021 first financial half year assumes the equity ratio (as defined in no. 2.2 of the bond terms & conditions and according to the guidelines for determining the equity ratio) to be above 15% in the consolidated balance sheet as of 30 June 2021. Therefore, there will be no increase in the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 as of 1 November 2021 (see ad hoc notification as of 26 March 2021).

Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO

+++ End of ad hoc announcement +++

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

