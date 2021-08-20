DGAP-Adhoc DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: No increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
DEAG: No increase of the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023
Berlin, August 20, 2021 - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (ISIN: DE000A2NBF25) based on preliminary figures for the 2021 first financial half year assumes the equity ratio (as defined in no. 2.2 of the bond terms & conditions and according to the guidelines for determining the equity ratio) to be above 15% in the consolidated balance sheet as of 30 June 2021. Therefore, there will be no increase in the interest rate of the corporate bond 2018/2023 as of 1 November 2021 (see ad hoc notification as of 26 March 2021).
Notifying person: Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO
+++ End of ad hoc announcement +++
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Investor & Public Relations
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Phone: 0049 69 905505-52
email: deag@edicto.de
