checkAd

TotalEnergies to Introduce a 100% Renewable Fuel at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 11:45  |  11   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is developing a 100% renewable fuel for motorsport competition, to be introduced from next season at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022, and at the European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

Competition is a key driver for innovation: the extreme constraints met in endurance racing –race duration and high mileage- are constantly pushing for the development of higher-performance fuels, which however must also address nowadays the new challenges posed by the energy and environmental transition.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu TotalEnergies!
Short
Basispreis 38,53€
Hebel 14,51
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 33,66€
Hebel 12,17
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This 100% renewable fuel to be offered by TotalEnergies will be produced on bioethanol basis*, made from wine residues from the French agricultural industry, and from ETBE produced at TotalEnergies' Feyzin refinery near Lyon (France) from feedstock also sourced from by the circular economy. This fuel should allow an immediate reduction of at least 65% of the racing cars’ CO2 emissions.

Named “Excellium Racing 100”, this fuel opens a new chapter in the Endurance racing and motorsport energy transition for all the actors involved. It will have all the required qualities for a racing fuel and will meet automakers' requirements, as well as the latest FIA criteria for sustainable fuels, by leveraging the expertise of TotalEnergies Additives and Fuels Solutions. This team has notably designed “Excellium Endurance”, the fuel used this year for the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021 which already includes 10% of advanced bioethanol.

"Our ambition is to be a major player in the energy transition and to get to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, together with society," declared Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. "TotalEnergies is supporting its customers and partners in their evolutions, by thus applying its strategy to motorsport: sustainable liquid fuels, electricity, batteries, hybridization, hydrogen... Advanced biofuels have an undeniable part to play in helping the transport sector to reduce its CO2 emissions immediately. This 100% renewable fuel, that will be made available in motor racing as soon as 2022, is a perfect illustration. As we are becoming a broad energy company, the racing track is more than ever an open-air laboratory for TotalEnergies."

Seite 1 von 3
Total Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Total - alle Zeichen stehen auf Ausbruch
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TotalEnergies to Introduce a 100% Renewable Fuel at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) Regulatory News: TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) is developing a 100% renewable fuel for motorsport competition, to be introduced from next season at the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2022, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
David Droga Named CEO & Creative Chairman of Accenture Interactive
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Expanded Dental Care Line with a New Product for Professional Care ...
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
PharmaCyte Biotech Announces $70 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Intel Editorial: Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
Cresco Labs Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21TotalEnergies SE: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ROUNDUP: BP zahlt dank sprudelnder Gewinne mehr Dividende - Aktienrückkauf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.08.21Brazil: TotalEnergies Launches Phase 4 On the Giant Mero Field Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.08.21Benzinpreis im Juli auf Sieben-Jahres-Hoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21BERENBERG stuft Totalenergies auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
30.07.21TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21JPMORGAN stuft Totalenergies auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt Totalenergies auf 'Buy' - Ziel 51 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Totalenergies auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen