DGAP-News Vectron Systems AG: Merger of bonVito GmbH

Vectron Systems AG: Merger of bonVito GmbH

20.08.2021 / 11:57
Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, plans to merge the bonVito GmbH with Vectron Systems AG with retroactive effect from 01 January 2021. For this purpose, the merger agreement was notarised on 19 August 2021. The merger of the wholly owned subsidiary is expected to lead to efficiency gains through reduced complexity and to generate added value in internal and external reporting.

The merger will only become effective upon entry in the commercial registers of the companies, which is planned for the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021. The results of the half-year report thus do not yet take into account the planned merger. The effects of the merger will be reflected for the first time in the results of the 2021 annual financial statements.

The merger documents to be published will be available as of today on the Internet at https://www.vectron-systems.com/de/unternehmen/verschmelzung-der-bonvi ...


About Vectron:
With over 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digitale Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de.




Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Tobias Meister
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560
tobias.meister@vectron.de

