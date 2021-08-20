Tulikivi Corporation Half year financial report 1–6/2021 Higher net sales, better operating profit and stronger order books 20 August 2021 at 1 pm
- The Tulikivi Group’s net sales were EUR 9.3 million (EUR 7.4 million, 4–6/2020) in the second quarter and EUR 15.8 million (EUR 13.1 million, 1–6/2020) in the review period.
- The Tulikivi Group's operating profit was EUR 1.1 (0.5) million in the second quarter and EUR 1.1 (0.0) million in the review period.
- The Tulikivi Group’s profit before taxes was EUR 1.0 million (0.3 million) in the second quarter and EUR 0.8 (-0.4) million in the review period.
- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.1 (0.6) million in the second quarter and EUR 1.2 (0.7) million in the review period.
- Order books stood at EUR 4.7 (3.3) million at the end of the review period.
- The feasibility study being carried out by Tulikivi’s subsidiary Nordic Talc is making progress.
- Future outlook: Net sales are expected to be between EUR 32 and 35 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially.
|Key financial ratios
|1-6/21
|1-6/20
|Change, %
|1-12/20
|4-6/21
|4-6/20
|Change, %
|Sales, MEUR
|15.8
|13.1
|20.1 %
|29.2
|9.3
|7.4
|25.7 %
|Operating profit/loss, MEUR
|1.1
|0.0
|4763.6 %
|1.2
|1.1
|0.5
|119.0 %
|Operating profit/loss without impairment loss, MEUR
|1.1
|0.0
|4763.6 %
|1.2
|1.1
|0.5
|119.0 %
|Profit before tax, MEUR
|0.8
|-0.4
|315.9 %
|0.4
|1.0
|0.3
|201.6 %
|Total comprehensive income for the period, MEUR
|0.6
|-0.4
|250.5 %
|0.2
|0.8
|0.3
|153.0 %
|Earnings per share, Euro
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Net cash flow from operating activities, MEUR
|1.2
|0.7
|2.6
|1.1
|0.6
|Equity ratio, %
|26.2
|22.5
|Net indebtness ratio, %
|161.5
|206.0
|Return on investments, %
|10.0
|0.6
|5.6
|19.9
|9.4
