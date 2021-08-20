- The Tulikivi Group’s net sales were EUR 9.3 million (EUR 7.4 million, 4–6/2020) in the second quarter and EUR 15.8 million (EUR 13.1 million, 1–6/2020) in the review period.

- The Tulikivi Group's operating profit was EUR 1.1 (0.5) million in the second quarter and EUR 1.1 (0.0) million in the review period.

- The Tulikivi Group’s profit before taxes was EUR 1.0 million (0.3 million) in the second quarter and EUR 0.8 (-0.4) million in the review period.

- Net cash flow from operating activities was EUR 1.1 (0.6) million in the second quarter and EUR 1.2 (0.7) million in the review period.

- Order books stood at EUR 4.7 (3.3) million at the end of the review period.

- The feasibility study being carried out by Tulikivi’s subsidiary Nordic Talc is making progress.

- Future outlook: Net sales are expected to be between EUR 32 and 35 million, and the comparable operating profit is expected to improve substantially.