LIZHI INC. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 30, 2021

Earnings Call Scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET on August 30, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Monday, August 30, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 30, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 31, 2021).

To facilitate all participants dialing into the earnings conference call, online registration is required prior to the start of the call.

Please complete the Direct Event online registration at http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1284703 at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive by email the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, unique Registrant ID, and further detailed instructions.

After the registration is completed, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event Passcode and Registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lizhi.fm.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until September 6, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117
Mainland, China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 1284703

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.
IR Department
Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265
E-mail: ir@lizhi.fm

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: Lizhi@tpg-ir.com





