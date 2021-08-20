checkAd

Emeli Sandé signs to Chrysalis Records

globenewswire
LONDON, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emeli Sandé has signed a global record deal with the iconic Chrysalis Records as the label continues to grow its roster of artists since relaunching as a frontline label in February 2020.

Emeli’s debut album Our Version of Events spent ten weeks at number 1 on the UK album charts and became the best-selling UK album of 2012. Heaven which married her soaring vocal with gospel and breakbeat reached Number 2 in the UK singles chart. In 2016, she released Long Live the Angels, which reached number 2 on the UK album chart and her last album Real Life went Top 10 in 2019.

Across her career she has collaborated with a huge range of artists including David Guetta, Rudimental, Ghetts, Giggs, Bugzy Malone, Chip, Labrinth and Naughty Boy. A run of Brit Awards began in 2012 when she received the Critics’ Choice Award. That same year she performed both at the Opening and Closing ceremonies at the London Olympics including an incredible version of the hymn Abide With Me. In 2013 she won two more Brits for Best British Female Solo Artist and British Album of the Year. She was again honoured in 2017 winning the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist.

Emeli said, “I am thrilled by my new partnership with the legendary Chrysalis Records! I have been inspired by many of the artists on their impressive catalogue. I’m very proud to now be a part of this legacy. The unreserved belief and respect they have shown to me and my music gives me great faith that this is the perfect home for my fourth album. I very much look forward to our future together and the exciting journey ahead!”

Jeremy Lascelles, CEO Chrysalis Records, said, “Emeli’s arrival on the music scene ten years ago felt like a breath of fresh air, and like many people I was blown away by her voice and musicality. What a thrill it is that she has chosen Chrysalis Records as the label to release her next record. I genuinely feel that she has come up with a body of work that is the best of her career so far. It combines all that we know and love about her, centred around THAT voice, with a stunning set of songs that will surprise and excite everyone. I can’t wait for the world to hear this great music.”

