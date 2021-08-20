checkAd

IDEX Biometrics Receives an Order for its TrustedBio Sensor

20.08.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Oslo, Norway – 20 August 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an additional purchase order for its TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors from an existing customer increasing production backlog for TrustedBio. Delivery is planned for the 4th quarter of 2021. 

IDEX continues to see increasing demand for its TrustedBio sensors for use in biometric payment cards. As demand continues to increase, IDEX Biometrics is expecting additional production orders throughout second half of 2021 from both existing customers, and new customers who have not yet been announced.

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and NASDAQ: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics.

Trademark Statement
The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





