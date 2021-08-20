IDEX Biometrics Receives an Order for its TrustedBio Sensor

IDEX continues to see increasing demand for its TrustedBio sensors for use in biometric payment cards. As demand continues to increase, IDEX Biometrics is expecting additional production orders throughout second half of 2021 from both existing customers, and new customers who have not yet been announced.

Oslo, Norway – 20 August 2021 – IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an additional purchase order for its TrustedBio biometric fingerprint sensors from an existing customer increasing production backlog for TrustedBio. Delivery is planned for the 4 th quarter of 2021.

