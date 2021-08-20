checkAd

GAIA GROW'S CANNA STREAM SOLUTIONS RECEIVES 100 HOURS OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT FOR MARKET ANALYSIS WORK FOR FUTURE PRODUCTS

GAIA GROW'S CANNA STREAM SOLUTIONS RECEIVES 100 HOURS OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT FOR MARKET ANALYSIS WORK FOR FUTURE PRODUCTS

20.08.2021

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia - August 20, 2021 - Gaia Grow Corp. (the "Company" or "Gaia") (CSE: GAIA; Frankfurt: GG0) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Edmonton-based Canna Stream Solutions Ltd. ("CSS"), has been accepted into the Business Development Support program, which is funded by the Edmonton Regional Innovation Network (ERIN) and delivered by Innovate Edmonton. The program, exclusive to founders who are actively engaged in select Edmonton post-secondary institutions, will support 100 hours of market research and analysis to validate new product fit and market demand.

With this support from ERIN, CSS is excited to work with Garrett Fleck from Reputed Marketing to conduct market research to identify market needs and demand for products upcycled from cannabis and hemp waste. This research, which will include in-depth interviews with licensed producers, dispensaries, extraction companies and end-users of products derived from cannabis and hemp, will validate our assumptions, and help us develop a pricing strategy for our services and products.

Canna Stream Solutions Ltd.

CSS is developing critical technologies for storing, transporting, and processing cannabis waste (physical and chemical). Most notably, they have filed a US provisional patent application in the chemical extraction and fractionation of Cannabinoids and monoterpenes from cannabis flower and biomass utilizing their solvent system that is significantly more efficient than ethanol. This gives CSS the ability to significantly manage costs of high throughput processing and extraction of cannabis and hemp biomass.

About Edmonton Regional Innovation Network

The Edmonton Regional Innovation Network (ERIN) is a coalition of organizations in the Edmonton region that support innovation, technology, and knowledge-based startups and enterprises. Its collective goal is to build a collaborative, cohesive innovation ecosystem that efficiently connects entrepreneurs to resources, capital, customers, and the community through the alignment of service providers. ERIN is supported by funding from Alberta Innovates' Regional Innovation Network.

