Eaton Names Christina Bosserd Senior Vice President, Internal Audit; Jack Matejka to Retire

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Christina Bosserd has been named senior vice president, Internal Audit, effective October 1. She succeeds Jack Matejka, senior vice president, Internal Audit, who will be retiring on September 30. Bosserd will report to Tom Okray, Eaton’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will be a member of the senior leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005017/en/

Eaton names Christina Bosserd senior vice president, Internal Audit (Photo: Business Wire)

Bosserd has been with Eaton for 17 years, beginning with the company as an accounting intern, then serving as plant controller in Greenwood, South Carolina, and Jackson, Mississippi. She later joined Eaton’s Aerospace business as group controller, followed by her current role as group vice president, Finance.

“I am pleased that Christina has agreed to take on this important role in the company,” said Tom Okray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Eaton. “I’ve been impressed with the strong leadership skills she has demonstrated over her years with Eaton.”

Over the next several weeks, Matejka and Bosserd will be working together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“Jack has been an integral leader in the finance function and a trusted advisor to our leadership team,” said Okray. “In his 32-year career with Eaton, he has earned a high degree of respect and credibility with our leadership and the board of directors. I wish him well in his retirement.”

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 85,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

