The Buckle, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Income

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 increased 36.6 percent to $295.1 million from net sales of $216.0 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 13-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 44.8 percent from net sales of $203.8 million for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended August 3, 2019. Online sales decreased 5.5 percent to $43.4 million for the 13-week period ended July 31, 2021, compared to net sales of $46.0 million for the 13-week period ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 13-week period in fiscal 2019, online sales increased 88.1 percent from net sales of $23.1 million for the 13-week period ended August 3, 2019.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 was $51.4 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 31, 2021 increased 79.3 percent to $594.2 million from net sales of $331.4 million for the prior year 26-week fiscal period ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 26-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 46.7 percent from net sales of $405.1 million for the 26-week fiscal period ended August 3, 2019. Online sales increased 24.5 percent to $97.2 million for the 26-week period ended July 31, 2021, compared to net sales of $78.1 million for the 26-week period ended August 1, 2020. Compared to the same 26-week period in fiscal 2019, online sales increased 104.5 percent from net sales of $47.5 million for the 26-week period ended August 3, 2019.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $51.4 million, or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $34.7 million, or $0.71 per share ($0.71 per share on a diluted basis) for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net income for the 26-week fiscal period ended July 31, 2021 was $108.7 million, or $2.22 per share ($2.20 per share on a diluted basis), compared with net income of $22.9 million, or $0.47 per share ($0.47 per share on a diluted basis) for the 26-week period ended August 1, 2020.

Results for fiscal 2020 were significantly impacted by the Company’s closure of all brick and mortar stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning March 18, 2020. As a result of the impact of the store closures on prior year reported net sales, the Company will report total net sales compared to the past two years and does not plan to separately report comparable store sales for the periods most affected by the store closures.

Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT today to discuss results for the quarter. To participate in the call, please call (877) 336-4440 for domestic calls or (409) 207-6984 for international calls and reference the conference code 8384984. A replay of the call will be available for a two-week period beginning today at 1:00 p.m. EDT by calling (866) 207-1041 for domestic calls or (402) 970-0847 for international calls and entering the conference code 1554929.

About Buckle

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 442 retail stores in 42 states. As of the end of the fiscal quarter, it operated 442 stores in 42 states compared with 446 stores in 42 states at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: All forward-looking statements made by the Company involve material risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on factors which may be beyond the Company’s control. Accordingly, the Company’s future performance and financial results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

Note: News releases and other information on The Buckle, Inc. can be accessed at www.buckle.com on the Internet.

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 31,

2021 August 1,

2020 July 31,

2021 August 1,

2020 SALES, Net of returns and allowances $ 295,120 $ 216,025 $ 594,245 $ 331,438 COST OF SALES (Including buying, distribution, and occupancy costs) 153,101 122,643 304,673 211,231 Gross profit 142,019 93,382 289,572 120,207 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling 63,056 38,257 123,056 71,761 General and administrative 11,081 9,593 22,832 19,096 74,137 47,850 145,888 90,857 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 67,882 45,532 143,684 29,350 OTHER INCOME, Net 222 404 273 978 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 68,104 45,936 143,957 30,328 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 16,685 11,254 35,269 7,430 NET INCOME $ 51,419 $ 34,682 $ 108,688 $ 22,898 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.71 $ 2.22 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.71 $ 2.20 $ 0.47 Basic weighted average shares 48,946 48,714 48,946 48,719 Diluted weighted average shares 49,341 48,913 49,325 48,918

THE BUCKLE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) ASSETS July 31,

2021 January 30,

2021 (1) August 1,

2020 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 406,714 $ 318,789 $ 265,714 Short-term investments 8,592 3,359 12,637 Receivables 6,667 2,823 2,394 Inventory 95,276 101,063 116,479 Prepaid expenses and other assets 20,294 11,190 20,388 Total current assets 537,543 437,224 417,612 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT 452,460 451,357 451,899 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (352,773 ) (350,942 ) (345,820 ) 99,687 100,415 106,079 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 264,177 279,358 305,814 LONG-TERM INVESTMENTS 19,558 18,320 16,536 OTHER ASSETS 11,720 10,497 9,782 Total assets $ 932,685 $ 845,814 $ 855,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 67,812 $ 43,399 $ 48,142 Accrued employee compensation 33,878 35,865 9,391 Accrued store operating expenses 30,724 20,303 21,579 Gift certificates redeemable 11,434 14,279 12,611 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 82,255 81,762 81,427 Income taxes payable — 10,751 — Total current liabilities 226,103 206,359 173,150 DEFERRED COMPENSATION 19,558 18,320 16,536 NON-CURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 209,472 224,506 251,830 Total liabilities 455,133 449,185 441,516 COMMITMENTS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, authorized 100,000,000 shares of $.01 par value; issued

and outstanding; 49,783,381 shares at July 31, 2021, 49,407,731 shares

at January 30, 2021, and 49,407,731 shares at August 1, 2020 498 494 494 Additional paid-in capital 163,148 158,058 154,517 Retained earnings 313,906 238,077 259,296 Total stockholders’ equity 477,552 396,629 414,307 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 932,685 $ 845,814 $ 855,823

(1) Derived from audited financial statements

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005022/en/