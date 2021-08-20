Ryder Recognized by Inbound Logistics as Top 100 3PL Provider for Supply Chain Excellence

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain , dedicated transportation , and fleet management solutions, announces it is named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL Provider for 2021 for demonstrating supply chain excellence. Each year, the publication’s editorial team selects the third-party logistics (3PL) providers that offer the most diverse operational capabilities coupled with the experience to meet customers’ evolving supply chain and logistics needs.

A forklift operator loads a Ryder truck at a supply chain warehouse. The company is named by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL for 2021 for supply chain excellence. (Photo: Business Wire)

“When a business disruption like no other challenged supply chains, it was 3PLs that stepped up,” says Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. “From ramping up e-commerce fulfillment strategies to finding capacity where none exists to managing global trade upheaval, leading 3PLs such as Ryder provided the needed solutions. In recognition of that effort, Inbound Logistics editors chose Ryder as a 2021 Top 100 3PL Provider.”

The recognition underscores Ryder’s commitment to providing innovative solutions such as RyderShareTM , a one-of-a-kind, real-time visibility and collaborative logistics platform that enables all parties involved in moving goods through a supply chain to easily see potential problems, take pro-active action to course-correct, and find efficiency gains. Two other capabilities that have proven critical during the pandemic are Ryder’s e-commerce fulfillment solution, which includes food-grade compliant facilities, and the recently expanded Ryder Last Mile, a customizable, multi-tiered delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods—both of which deliver to at least 95% of U.S. consumers in two days or less.

“Ryder has nearly 90 years of operational expertise, and given the pace and intensity of change in the industry, that kind of experience is paramount,” said Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “Our customers are facing ever-escalating consumer demands, growing labor shortages, and an increasing need for automation and technology solutions. With our logistical know-how and industry reach, we’re helping to pave the way forward by forming strategic partnerships, piloting innovative technologies, and developing new customer-centric solutions that drive real business impact.”