checkAd

Yooma Wellness Acquires U.K. Market Leader Vitality CBD

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 12:55  |  39   |   |   

Transaction is part of Yooma’s buy-and-build strategy

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma" or the "Company") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce it has acquired U.K.-based market leader Vitality CBD Limited (“Vitality”) in a transaction valued at up to £10.2 million (CAD$17.7 million) (the “acquisition”) via the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Yooma Europe Limited.

The acquisition adds a significant source of recurring revenue to Yooma and its subsidiaries through Vitality’s presence at mainstream retail outlets such as Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy, Tesco and ASDA, as well as expanding Yooma’s target customer base and distribution network for its existing European-focused brands, including MYO Plant Nutrition. This is Yooma’s first transaction since it completed the dual-listing of its shares on the AQSE Growth Market in London earlier this month and is part of the Company’s plan to build the world’s largest CBD and wellness business.

“Completing the acquisition of Vitality is the first step of the strategic plan the Company outlined to investors at the time of our UK financing and dual-listing – to buy and build companies globally, focused on materially increasing the Company’s top-line revenue, leveraging Yooma’s integrated supply chain to drive margin growth, and expanding distribution for the existing product portfolio,” said Yooma Chairman Lorne Abony. “This acquisition will help accelerate our growth by exporting these branded products to other Yooma jurisdictions and integrating with our MYO Plant Nutrition operations and distribution. Vitality is a market leader in the UK with presence in major retail outlets such as Boots, ASDA and Lloyds Pharmacy and we look forward to working with the team at Vitality.”

Nikhil Nathwani, Co-founder and Managing Director commented on the acquisition, “The whole Vitality CBD team is excited to be joining the Yooma group. CBD is a growing industry not only in the UK but globally, and the acquisition positions us nicely to be able to continue to expand and grow the business.”

In the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, Vitality had gross turnover of £1.6 million (CAD $2.78 million) and EBITDA of approximately £0.3 million (CAD $0.52 million). The company plans to capitalize on the synergies of working with Yooma and focus on growing revenue and margin throughout the rest of 2021, as well as expanding distribution to other European and international markets.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Yooma Wellness Acquires U.K. Market Leader Vitality CBD Transaction is part of Yooma’s buy-and-build strategyTORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma" or the "Company") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a global vertically integrated wellness platform that develops and markets a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Adamis Highlights National Institutes of Health (NIH) Article Entitled, “Tempol: A Potential Home Treatment for COVID-19”
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Belfrics To Make Crypto Derivatives and Forex Available on Their Platform
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Willis Towers Watson announces agreement to sell Willis Re to Gallagher
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board