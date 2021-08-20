checkAd

Medaro Mining Provides Update on Lithium Extraction Technology

Autor: Accesswire
20.08.2021, 13:00  |  34   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), together with its joint venture partner, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), is pleased to provide an update on …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), together with its joint venture partner, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), is pleased to provide an update on their lithium extraction technology.

Over the past few weeks, Global Lithium has focused on several key items, with the first being the construction of a small laboratory facility in Kingston, Tennessee (the "Laboratory"). The Laboratory is over 60% built with completion anticipated to be in the coming weeks. Once complete, the Laboratory will be the primary location for all testing during the initial phase of the joint venture.

Global Lithium has been purchasing materials and equipment to assist with its test-tube scale development of the Technology. Specifically, chemicals that will be used for process reaction experiments have already been ordered and equipment, including small pressure vessels and glass reactors, are currently being custom designed and fabricated in preparation for the commencement of testing by month-end. The Company will also be sending rock samples from its Superb Lake lithium property, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and CYR South lithium property, located in James Bay, Quebec, to the Laboratory for processing and preliminary extraction experimentation.

Global Lithium has engaged a Senior Chemical Technologist with over 40 years of experience designing, building, and operating equipment for bench-scale chemical processing. The Technologist will work alongside Dr. Jim Blencoe to further develop and validate the Technology.

Faizaan Lalani, Medaro's President, states, "We are very pleased with how quickly things are coming together with the development of the lithium extraction technology. The ability to source hard rock samples from our own properties is a great added benefit. We look forward to reviewing the results from this first phase of laboratory testing."

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce the extension of its engagement with Financial Star News Inc. ("FSN") (address: 701 West Georgia Street, Suite 1500, Vancouver, V7Y 1C6; email: info@thefinancialstar.com) for marketing services of up to three months, commencing August 18, 2021.

FSN shall, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertiser and marketers corresponding to the customers online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and bring attention to the business of the Company in consideration of USD $500,000 (plus applicable taxes). The promotional activity shall occur on theFinancialStar.com, by email, Facebook, and Google. FSN does not have any prior relationship with the Company aside from its previous engagement with the Company.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medaro Mining Provides Update on Lithium Extraction Technology VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), together with its joint venture partner, Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. ("Global Lithium"), is pleased to provide an update on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Completes Reconnaissance Exploration on South Rim Gold Project, Central ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
1933 Industries Completes Delisting of Convertible Debentures and Extension of their Maturity Date
Lincoln Expands the Shawinigan Project in Quebec
NLS Pharmaceutics Announces Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Covering its ...
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Kadmon Announces U.S. Availability of REZUROCK(TM) (belumosudil) for the Treatment of Patients with ...
Gold Springs Resource News from Drilling Activities at Charlie Ross
Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Join M2Bio Sciences and Establish M2Bio Blockchain Research and ...
Titel
Management Update
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
Kalo Gold Announces Name Change
Naked Brand Group Announces Virtual Format Change for 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Gratomic Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% Interest in Brazilian Graphite Exploration Project
QOEG Announces B2B Partnership with Nova Pathway Immigration
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Cboe Vest Launches the First Bitcoin Strategy Mutual Fund with Managed Volatility
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units