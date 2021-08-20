checkAd

“Delta Dip” Boosts Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today released First American’s proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021.

July 2021 Potential Home Sales

  • Potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3 percent month-over-month increase.
  • This represents an 82.0 percent increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993.
  • The market potential for existing-home sales increased 15.8 percent compared with a year ago, a gain of 873,500 (SAAR) sales.
  • Currently, potential existing-home sales is 380,400 (SAAR), or 5.6 percent below the pre-recession peak of market potential, which occurred in April 2006.

Market Performance Gap

  • The market for existing-home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1 percent or an estimated 329,000 (SAAR) sales.
  • The market performance gap decreased by an estimated 21,160 (SAAR) sales between June 2021 and July 2021.

Chief Economist Analysis: Housing Market Potential Up 1.3 Percent from June 2021

“Housing market potential strengthened in July, according to our Potential Home Sales Model, increasing 1.3 percent compared with June,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American. “It is now nearly 16 percent higher than in July of last year, when the housing market’s summer rebound began, following the initial pandemic-driven decline in the spring.

“The bump in housing market potential can primarily be attributed to a decline in mortgage rates and an uptick in household income, both contributing to higher house-buying power,” said Fleming. “Five of the six elements of our Potential Home Sales Model swung in favor of increasing market potential, but these were partially offset by an increase in the average length of time people live in their homes and subsequent limiting impact on housing supply negatively influencing market potential. You can’t buy what’s not for sale, even if your buying power says you can afford it.”

Two Primary Forces Boosting Housing Market Potential:

  • House-Buying Power Jumps Nearly 2 Percent: “House-buying power, how much home one can afford to buy given household income and the prevailing mortgage rate, increased 1.9 percent since last month. The primary driver of the increase in house-buying power was the ‘Delta Dip’ in mortgage rates, a 0.1 percentage point decline in the 30-year, fixed mortgage rate partly due to economic and health uncertainty from the Delta variant putting downward pressure on Treasury yields and, in turn, mortgage rates,” said Fleming. “Holding income constant at its June level, the ‘Delta Dip’ in mortgage rates contributed to a $7,000 increase in house-buying power. Household income also ticked up, generating a $2,500 increase in house-buying power. The total $9,500 increase in house-buying power boosted market potential by a strong 41,300 potential home sales.”
  • Household Formation Growth Continued: “New household formation, primarily driven by millennials, continued to grow in July, boosting housing demand,” said Fleming. “Rising household formation increased housing market potential by 20,800 potential home sales in July compared with last month.”

The Only Force Reducing Housing Market Potential:

