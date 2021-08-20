Xos, Inc. Listed on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “XOS”

Xos, Inc. (“Xos”), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”) to take Xos public. The combined company has been renamed “Xos, Inc.” and its shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “XOS”. NextGen’s shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting of stockholders on August 18, 2021.

“We are thrilled to bring Xos public and advance our purpose-built zero-emission electric solutions alternative for fleet owners and operators and to capitalize on the significant market opportunity for electrification in the last-mile commercial vehicle market,” Dakota Semler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Xos, commented. “We founded Xos to provide a technology platform for our customers that aligns with their sustainability goals and climate change mitigation efforts and also delivers significant total cost of ownership savings. This transaction will fund our delivery commitments and our strong growth well into the future.”

Xos develops purpose-built electrification solutions for medium- and heavy-duty last-mile commercial vehicles. Xos’ proprietary X-Platform is a modular battery powertrain and chassis system designed to be customized for each vehicle, enabling maximum flexibility of applications. Xos has delivered fully electric trucks built upon the X-Platform to large commercial fleets including FedEx Ground operators, Loomis, Thompson Cat, Lonestar and UniFirst.

“As a well-capitalized public company with a 6,000-unit backlog of contracted and optional orders and a product validated by customers, Xos is ideally positioned to address a $100 billion total addressable market for medium- and heavy-duty last-mile commercial electric vehicles,” said George Mattson, Co-Chairman of NextGen and lead independent director of Xos. “My partner Greg Summe and I are delighted to have partnered with Xos. I look forward along with our world class board of directors to working with the Xos team as they continue to execute on the Company’s strategic growth plans as a public company, buoyed by a global movement toward the electrification of commercial fleets to address climate change and the continued growth of e-commerce.”