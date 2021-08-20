Yunji to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 26, 2021

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. (“Yunji” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time to discuss its earnings.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive important details for this conference including the call date and time, a unique registrant ID, and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.