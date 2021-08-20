Deepest Hole Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersects Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Gold Inc. (" Loncor " or the " Company ") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The deepest borehole drilled to date at its flagship Adumbi deposit, LADD016, intersected 25.59 metres grading 2.39 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 6.09 metres grading 4.78 g/t Au) and 8.09 metres grading 1.90 g/t Au.

Mineralized sections for borehole LADD016 are summarised in the table below:

Borehole

Number From (m) To (m) Intersected

Width (m) Grade (g/t) Au LADD016 672.85 680.94 8.09 1.90 LADD016 731.51 757.10 25.59 2.39 including 737.18 743.27 6.09 4.78 including 749.67 752.56 2.89 4.98 LADD016 765.55 768.36 2.81 2.42

Borehole LADD016 had an inclination of minus 75 degrees and azimuth of 218 degrees at the start of hole and regular measurements of inclination and azimuth were taken at 30 metre intervals down the hole. All core was orientated, and it is estimated that the true widths of the mineralised sections are approximately 71% of the intersected width. All intercepted grades are uncut with maximum internal dilution equal to or less than 4 metres of intersected width.

Commenting on these latest drilling results, Loncor President Peter Cowley said: “Borehole LADD016 is the deepest hole drilled to date at Adumbi with a depth of 640 metres below surface and on section, 300 metres below the shallower hole LADD013 which intersected 20.00 metres grading 4.21 g/t Au and 17.30 metres grading 2.48 g/t Au (see Figures 1 and 2 below). In addition, this deep hole intersected the thickest Banded Ironstone (BIF) host rock sequence in all the holes drilled to date by Loncor and demonstrates that the BIF sequence is still continuing strongly at depth.”