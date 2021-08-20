REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Announces Mazoola’s(SM) “Super App” Available in Apple App Store

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB:RPMT) today announced its Mazoola SM version 3.0 super app will be available in Apple’s App Store starting on Friday, August 27. The release date coincides with Mazoola’s SM debut on AMC Network’s NewsWatch program, which airs at 7AM EST, in 95 million households. The newly introduced version is a significant departure from version 1, offering numerous new features and upgrade capabilities, and positions Mazoola SM to stand out in a highly competitive marketplace. As the first and only independently certified COPPA compliant family mobile wallet, the super app continues to be “Powered by Privacy” ensuring that Gen Z Kids and Teens can safely and securely participate in commerce and an evolving digital economy.

Rego’s technology is protected by three patents: System and Method for Virtual Piggy Bank, System and Method for Verifying the Age of an Internet User, and Virtual Piggybank Having Quick Connect. This enables MazoolaSM to provide its COPPA and GDPR compliant service.

With MazoolaSM, children purchase items on-line and in-store, as well as conduct peer-to-peer transfers. Children maintain a digital wallet with cash, savings and accounts to develop financial literacy in an increasingly contactless economy.

Peter Pellulo, Chief Executive Officer said: “I am very excited about the new version. The team has worked tirelessly to both build innovation and address numerous unserved needs with new capabilities.” As 70 million plus Gen Z teens and tweens continue to use digital commerce, MazoolaSM is well positioned to grow. “We are not simply another Digital Debit Card,” says Pellulo. “We are a solution provider that anonymizes children’s identity and privacy to allow them to securely bank and shop online or in stores - privacy is the cornerstone of our DNA.”

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

