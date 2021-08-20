Conifex Temporarily Curtailing Mackenzie Lumber Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex”) (TSX: CFF) announced today that it has made the difficult decision to temporarily curtail lumber production at its Mackenzie, British Columbia sawmill for two weeks commencing August 23, 2021.



“A combination of record high delivered log costs and the unprecedented collapse in lumber prices has necessitated a temporary curtailment for two weeks. We regret the impact this may have on our employees, their families and the community,” said Ken Shields, Chairman and CEO.