Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Bitcoin ETN Futures Autor: PLX AI | 20.08.2021, 13:15 | 13 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 13:15 | (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Eurex announces launch of Bitcoin ETN futures.

Deutsche Boerse Group’s derivatives arm offers clients access to the price of Bitcoin in a regulated on-exchange and centrally cleared environment

Says this offering will be the first regulated market in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe

Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) backed by Bitcoins serve as underlying

Futures traded and cleared on Eurex’s proven infrastructure

