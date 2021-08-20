checkAd

Deutsche Boerse Says Eurex Launches Bitcoin ETN Futures

Autor: PLX AI
20.08.2021, 13:15   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Eurex announces launch of Bitcoin ETN futures.Deutsche Boerse Group’s derivatives arm offers clients access to the price of Bitcoin in a regulated on-exchange and centrally cleared environmentSays this offering will …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Boerse says Eurex announces launch of Bitcoin ETN futures.
  • Deutsche Boerse Group’s derivatives arm offers clients access to the price of Bitcoin in a regulated on-exchange and centrally cleared environment
  • Says this offering will be the first regulated market in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe
  • Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) backed by Bitcoins serve as underlying
  • Futures traded and cleared on Eurex’s proven infrastructure
  • The new futures contract will be traded in euro and physically delivered in Bitcoin ETNs
Wertpapier


