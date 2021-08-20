Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on August 25-26

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, and distribution center leadership during its two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event 1 hosted at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26.

“As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, we are seeking results-driven leaders to manage our store and logistics teams as they provide the communities we serve with great value,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Along with competitive pay and a comprehensive rewards package, our Company is keenly focused on developing our associates and providing them with ample opportunities for career growth.”

Interviews will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country, as well as select U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time. For a full list of participating locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

Come grow with Dollar Tree, recently named one of Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Retail & E-Commerce Brands” in the U.S. Along with management roles, the stores and distribution centers offer a variety of full- and part-time positions with flexible schedules to fit candidates’ availability. As the Company gears up for its peak holiday season, it is looking to hire approximately 35,000 associates. For a full list of available positions, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

To further support its commitment to providing associates with career development and educational opportunities, the Company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This new program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

1The Company is following the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local and state ordinances. Candidates are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.

