checkAd

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on August 25-26

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, and distribution center leadership during its two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event1 hosted at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005015/en/

“As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, we are seeking results-driven leaders to manage our store and logistics teams as they provide the communities we serve with great value,” stated Betty Click, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Along with competitive pay and a comprehensive rewards package, our Company is keenly focused on developing our associates and providing them with ample opportunities for career growth.”

Interviews will be conducted at participating Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across the country, as well as select U.S. distribution centers on Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time. For a full list of participating locations or to complete an application online prior to attending the event, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

Come grow with Dollar Tree, recently named one of Morning Consult’s “Most Trusted Retail & E-Commerce Brands” in the U.S. Along with management roles, the stores and distribution centers offer a variety of full- and part-time positions with flexible schedules to fit candidates’ availability. As the Company gears up for its peak holiday season, it is looking to hire approximately 35,000 associates. For a full list of available positions, visit www.DollarTree.com/careers and www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

In 2020, the Company introduced DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that empowers associates to receive their earnings in between traditional paydays. The program makes any day a day to get paid.

To further support its commitment to providing associates with career development and educational opportunities, the Company recently launched ValuED, its education assistance program. This new program provides associates with financial support and offers a wide range of development opportunities for upward mobility within the organization. Full-time associates are eligible for tuition discounts and reimbursement allowances for college degrees and GED programs, as well as language courses.

1The Company is following the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as local and state ordinances. Candidates are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering to the event.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, Inc., a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,772 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of May 1, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com and www.FamilyDollar.com.

Our press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments or results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “believe, anticipate, expect, intend, plan, view, target or estimate, may, will, should, predict, possible, potential, continue, or strategy,” and similar expressions. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding our plans and expectations regarding associate hiring, pay and benefits. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could affect our future events, developments or results, you should carefully review the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed March 16, 2021, our Form 10-Q for the most recently ended fiscal quarter and other filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are not obligated to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this report and you should not expect us to do so.

Dollar Tree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host Nationwide Management Hiring Event on August 25-26 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) plans to hire store managers, assistant store managers, and distribution center leadership during its two-day Nationwide Management Hiring Event1 hosted at participating stores and U.S. distribution centers on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Intel Editorial: Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0
CytoDyn Provides Update on Rosenbaum/Patterson Group Litigation
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Dollar Tree & Family Dollar to Host August 14 Hiring Event at All 26 U.S. Distribution Centers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten