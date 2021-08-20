Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. Announces Name Change to SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. Effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021

checkAd

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) announces that pursuant to a directors’ resolution, as of commencement of trading on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Company’s name will be changed from Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. (the “Former Name”) to SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. (the “Updated Name”).

There will be no change to the symbol, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “LITE” on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change to the Updated Name is 84921X107 (ISIN: CA84921X1078).

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Any questions regarding the upcoming change from the Company’s Former Name to its Updated Name can be directed to the Company’s investor relations department by email at ir@spotlite360.com or by telephone at (720) 830-6120.

James Greenwell, President of the Company commented, “The capabilities of IoT technologies are a very important part of what we offer to our clients in their supply chains because of the visibility they provide into the events and circumstances that can materially affect their bottom line. As such, we have sought to make this a more prominent element of our corporate identity with our Updated Name.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.

“James Greenwell”

James Greenwell, President

For more information about Spotlite360, please visit: http://spotlite360.com

Charles Lee
Investor Relations and Media Inquiries
+1 (720) 830-6120
ir@spotlite360.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.

Spotlite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, Spotlite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. Spotlite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, Spotlite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

