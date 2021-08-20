Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. Announces Name Change to SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. Effective Tuesday, August 24, 2021

There will be no change to the symbol, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “LITE” on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change to the Updated Name is 84921X107 (ISIN: CA84921X1078).

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) (OTC: SPLTF) (Frankfurt: 87A) announces that pursuant to a directors’ resolution, as of commencement of trading on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, the Company’s name will be changed from Spotlite360 Technologies Inc. (the “Former Name”) to SpotLite IOT Solutions Inc. (the “Updated Name”).

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Any questions regarding the upcoming change from the Company’s Former Name to its Updated Name can be directed to the Company’s investor relations department by email at ir@spotlite360.com or by telephone at (720) 830-6120.

James Greenwell, President of the Company commented, “The capabilities of IoT technologies are a very important part of what we offer to our clients in their supply chains because of the visibility they provide into the events and circumstances that can materially affect their bottom line. As such, we have sought to make this a more prominent element of our corporate identity with our Updated Name.”

