Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701

Series  RIKB 24 0415 RIKS 30 0701
Settlement Date  08/25/2021 08/25/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  6,450 2,360
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560
Total Number of Bids Received  24 18
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  7,590 3,420
Total Number of Successful Bids  16 12
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  16 12
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.240 / 2.800 123.400 / 0.535
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.148 / 2.840 123.267 / 0.549
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.240 / 2.800 123.400 / 0.535
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  98.940 / 2.920 122.868 / 0.590
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.129 / 2.840 123.184 / 0.558
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.18 1.45




