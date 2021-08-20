Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 30 0701 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.08.2021, 13:34 | 15 | 0 | 0 20.08.2021, 13:34 | Series RIKB 24 0415 RIKS 30 0701 Settlement Date 08/25/2021 08/25/2021 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6,450 2,360 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560 Total Number of Bids Received 24 18 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,590 3,420 Total Number of Successful Bids 16 12 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 12 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560 Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.240 / 2.800 123.400 / 0.535 Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.100 / 2.860 123.160 / 0.560 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.148 / 2.840 123.267 / 0.549 Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.240 / 2.800 123.400 / 0.535 Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.940 / 2.920 122.868 / 0.590 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.129 / 2.840 123.184 / 0.558 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 1.18 1.45







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer