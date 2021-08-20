checkAd

Lordstown Motors Demonstrates Capabilities of the Lordstown Endurance at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives’ 2021 Annual Conference in Burlington, VT

Later This Month, Lordstown Motors Heads to Pittsburgh, PA for the NAFA Fleet Management Association 2021 Institute & Expo

LORDSTOWN, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, demonstrated the capabilities of the Lordstown Endurance at the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives’ (NEC/AAAE) Annual Conference this week, hosted by the Burlington Airport in Burlington, VT. The American Association of Airport Executives is the world’s largest professional organization for airport executives, representing thousands of airport management personnel at approximately 850 airports and hundreds of companies and organizations that support airports.

The show, which ran from August 15-17 and was attended by members of the NEC/AAAE, including airport executives and those responsible for making fleet vehicle purchase decisions, provides exhibitors with the opportunity to showcase the latest technology and offerings that today’s airports want and need. The Endurance was the only EV pickup truck at the show.

“As more airports sharpen their focus on reducing emissions and transitioning their on-ground equipment to electric, they need a reliable EV truck option that can be seamlessly integrated into their existing fleet,” said Cynthia Maves, Lordstown Motors Interim Head of Sales. “The Endurance was quite popular in Burlington, drawing the attention of decision makers from airports nationwide. Our truck is our greatest asset, so anytime we can get it in front of the decision makers, it more than speaks for itself, proving why it’s an essential addition for fleets of all varieties.”

The stop was a continuation of Lordstown Motors’ ongoing commitment to showcasing the Endurance across the nation, nurturing relationships with current prospective and future customers at trade shows and customer events targeting fleet owners and fleet management companies.

Later this month, Lordstown Motors heads to the NAFA Institute & Expo in Pittsburgh, PA from August 30 - September 1 to get the Endurance in front of a largely new audience. The NAFA I&E is billed as “the premier professional development and networking event that brings together fleet professionals from across North America in every segment including corporate, government, public safety, utility, education and more.” NAFA is the world’s premier not-for-profit association for professionals who manage fleets of sedans, law enforcement vehicles, trucks, buses, as well as a wide range of military and off-road equipment for organizations.

