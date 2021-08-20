checkAd

CloudMD to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 25, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company revolutionizing the delivery of care, announces that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 after market close. Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section on CloudMD’s website.

Management will be hosting an earnings conference call and webinar on the same day (Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time / 5:00 pm Eastern Time) to review and discuss the quarterly operational highlights and financial results, followed by a question and answer period. Questions can be asked through the dial-in numbers only.

Conference call details:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 562-0117
International Dial-In Number: (661) 567-1009
Conference ID: 6446418

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2cjg6ix

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI).

CloudMD currently services a combined ecosystem of over 7,000 psychiatrists, approximately 4,500 therapists and counsellors, approximately 4,000 psychologists, over 22,000 family physicians, over 34,000 medical specialists, over 1,500 allied health professionals, over 500 clinics, and over 5 million individuals across North America. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers a comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Julia Becker
VP, Investor Relations
julia@cloudmd.ca
(604) 785-0850

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





