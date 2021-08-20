checkAd

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 10 series of preferred stock.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 43,64€
Hebel 12,64
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 51,41€
Hebel 10,93
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced dividends on 10 series of preferred stock. A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Intel Editorial: Expansion of Intel’s Foundry Partnerships is a Critical Piece of IDM 2.0
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Change to Managed Distribution Plan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Wells Fargo Delivers Mentorship for 500 Women-Owned Businesses; Announces Grants to Over 90 Nonprofits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Wells Fargo, Leslie Odom, Jr. Celebrate Diverse Small Businesses in “We Made a Way” Short Film Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Paul Camp Named Head of New Global Treasury Management Group at Wells Fargo
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Results of Special Shareholder Meetings of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Wells Fargo Chairman Charles H. Noski to Retire; Board of Directors Elects Steven D. Black Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Starke Jobdaten treiben Dow und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21Aktien New York: Starker Arbeitsmarktbericht treibt Dow und S&P auf Rekordhochs
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow und S&P nach Jobdaten mit Rekorden - Nasdaq tiefer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte