Wells Fargo & Company Declares Cash Dividends on Preferred Stock

A quarterly cash dividend of $320.31 per share was declared on its 5.125% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series O, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.32031 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series O preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrO”. The Series O dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $18.75 per share was declared on its 7.50% noncumulative perpetual convertible class A preferred stock, Series L, liquidation preference $1,000 per share, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrL”. The Series L dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $365.63 per share was declared on its 5.85% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series Q, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.36563 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series Q preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrQ”. The Series Q dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $414.06 per share was declared on its 6.625% fixed-to-floating noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series R, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.41406 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series R preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrR”. The Series R dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.

A quarterly cash dividend of $343.75 per share was declared on its 5.50% noncumulative perpetual class A preferred stock, Series X, liquidation preference $25,000 per share. This dividend equals $0.34375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/1,000 interest in a share of Series X preferred stock, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WFCPrX”. The Series X dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2021, to holders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 31, 2021.