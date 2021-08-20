checkAd

Helios Technologies Appoints New Managing Director for Balboa Water Group

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it has named Jean-Pierre “JP” Parent as the Senior Vice President, Managing Director of Balboa Water Group, LLC effective August 20, 2021.

New Managing Director for Balboa Water Group: JP Parent (Photo: Business Wire)

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Among our shared values is developing and leveraging the deep talent that is within the Helios organization. We are establishing an optimal structure that will be the force multiplier for effective execution of our augmented strategy. I am very pleased to recognize JP’s considerable contributions to Helios in a relatively short time. We expect JP to be instrumental as we advance on our multi-year journey to build our Electronics segment into a top industry player.”

Mr. Parent joined the Company through the acquisition of BWG Holdings I Corp. (operating as Balboa Water Group) in November 2020 as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales. Since April 2021, JP assumed oversight for operations in addition to sales and engineering. JP has more than 35 years of managerial experience in international companies, of which 30 were spent in United States (after moving with his family from France in 1988) as an executive who demonstrated expertise in planning, developing and executing innovative solutions to address the strategic business plans of multi-disciplinary global organizations. Before joining this industry in 2002, JP worked 19 years for the Zodiac group in varied positions taking him from Quality Assurance Manager, to Plant Manager and Executive Vice President of newly acquired subsidiaries in which he led several turnarounds and instilled discipline into the organizations. Born in Paris, JP is bilingual and received a MS in Aeronautical Engineering at the E.N.S.M.A. in Poitiers, France and a certificate in marketing from Stanford University.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

