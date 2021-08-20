Establishment Labs to Launch Motiva Flora Tissue Expander at London Breast Meeting on September 2, 2021

The symposium will feature members of the medical and scientific advisory boards of Establishment Labs and reconstructive surgeons who participated in the earlier limited launch of Motiva Flora. The program will include presentations on the innovative technologies included in Motiva Flora and the early clinical experience, as well as a panel discussion. In addition, members of Establishment Labs’ management team will outline the potential market opportunity and commercialization plans for Motiva Flora. After the conclusion of the program, there will be a question and answer session.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced it will host an event on September 2, 2021 marking the official launch of the company’s Motiva Flora tissue expander in Europe and other CE Mark countries. Motiva Flora offers several notable advances, including Establishment Labs’ patented SmoothSilk surface technology as well as an RFID enabled non-magnetic integrated port, that offer potential improvements in imaging, treatment, and overall clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

The symposium is part of the official program of the 2021 London Breast Meeting and will be held on Thursday, September 2 at 3pm BST. Those unable to attend in person can access a live webcast of the event and participate in the Q&A remotely.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Time: 3:00–4:00pm BST

To register: https://www.rcpvirtual.co.uk/e/LBMMotiva/stream/127

The Motiva Flora tissue expander is currently not approved for commercial distribution in the United States.

