Establishment Labs to Launch Motiva Flora Tissue Expander at London Breast Meeting on September 2, 2021

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness, principally in breast aesthetics and reconstruction, today announced it will host an event on September 2, 2021 marking the official launch of the company’s Motiva Flora tissue expander in Europe and other CE Mark countries. Motiva Flora offers several notable advances, including Establishment Labs’ patented SmoothSilk surface technology as well as an RFID enabled non-magnetic integrated port, that offer potential improvements in imaging, treatment, and overall clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

The symposium will feature members of the medical and scientific advisory boards of Establishment Labs and reconstructive surgeons who participated in the earlier limited launch of Motiva Flora. The program will include presentations on the innovative technologies included in Motiva Flora and the early clinical experience, as well as a panel discussion. In addition, members of Establishment Labs’ management team will outline the potential market opportunity and commercialization plans for Motiva Flora. After the conclusion of the program, there will be a question and answer session.

The symposium is part of the official program of the 2021 London Breast Meeting and will be held on Thursday, September 2 at 3pm BST. Those unable to attend in person can access a live webcast of the event and participate in the Q&A remotely.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, September 2, 2021
Time: 3:00–4:00pm BST
To register: https://www.rcpvirtual.co.uk/e/LBMMotiva/stream/127

The Motiva Flora tissue expander is currently not approved for commercial distribution in the United States.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women’s health and wellness. The company’s initial focus is breast health, principally breast aesthetics and reconstruction. Establishment Labs offers a portfolio of advanced silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants that include a number of innovative and patented features designed to deliver improved aesthetic and clinical outcomes. Since commercial launch in 2010, more than 1.6 million Motiva Implants have been delivered to plastic surgeons in over 80 countries. The company also offers or has under development a number of related products and technologies, including the Motiva Flora tissue expander and Motiva MIA, the company’s minimally invasive breast enhancement procedure. In 2018, Establishment Labs received an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA for the Motiva Implant and began a clinical trial to support regulatory approval in the United States. Motiva Implants are manufactured at the company’s two facilities in Costa Rica, which are compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2016 and FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.

