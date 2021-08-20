checkAd

CMHA, Cincinnati Bell Partner to Provide High-Speed Internet to Residents

20.08.2021   

The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority is pleased to announce a new initiative with Cincinnati Bell that will deliver high-speed Internet to over 1,200 family members in six CMHA properties.

In partnership with CMHA, Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity Smart City program is now providing free Internet connectivity to the following locations: Marianna Terrace, Ralph Street, and Setty Kuhn. Three additional CMHA locations will be connected by the end of 2021: Beacon Glen, Horizon Hills, and Millvale.

Reducing the digital divide for families is critical in our community and across the country in today’s ever-changing world. High-speed Internet is a key part of strategies to connect individuals and families with access to education, healthcare, and employment resources.

“Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, in conjunction with its HUD-sponsored Connect Home Initiative, seeks partnerships that provide a foundation to decrease the digital divide,” said Gregory D. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority. “This partnership with Cincinnati Bell does just that, and we are excited to bridge the digital divide for the families and children in these communities.”

Cincinnati Bell’s UniCity practice has announced similar partnerships over the past year with organizations including the Dayton (Kentucky) Housing Authority, Housing Authority of Covington, and Greater Dayton Premier Management. UniCity also has a growing number of Smart City partnerships with municipalities throughout Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky to deliver free public high-speed WiFi and other services that improve the quality of life in those communities for residents and visitors.

Jason Praeter, President and General Manager of Cincinnati Bell’s Entertainment & Communications business, said these partnerships align with Cincinnati Bell’s commitment to increasing digital equity in the markets it serves.

“Digital equity ultimately comes down to providing universal access and opportunity through connectivity,” Praeter said. “As a result of the partnership we’re announcing today, more CMHA residents will have access to educational tools, job opportunities, and healthcare resources.”

About Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority
www.cintimha.com
 The Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority was established in 1933 under the provisions of the Ohio Housing Authority Law. The agency is an asset to Hamilton County, providing quality, affordable housing for families and individuals. CMHA operates three separate programs: Asset Management, Housing Choice Voucher and Affordable Rental Housing. Under the direction of CEO Gregory D. Johnson, CMHA established a Gold Performance Standard of Excellence. It refers to the principles and values against which the agency performs and how every CMHA employee will be measured from the top down, as well as our partners, vendors, contractors and consultants.

About Cincinnati Bell Inc.
 With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. Cincinnati Bell provides service in areas of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Hawaii. In addition, enterprise customers across the United States and Canada rely on CBTS and OnX, wholly-owned subsidiaries, for efficient, scalable office communications systems and end-to-end IT solutions. For more information, please visit www.cincinnatibell.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.

