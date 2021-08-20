checkAd

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Skyview at Ponte Vista, a New, Gated Community in a Prime Los Angeles South Bay Location

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Skyview at Ponte Vista, a new, gated community in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location. The new community is situated on South Western Avenue just south of Palos Verdes Drive in San Pedro, a city nestled between Long Beach and Palos Verdes. Skyview at Ponte Vista will provide residents with easy access to the area’s major employment centers, Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles Cruise Terminal, Long Beach Airport and Aerospace Corridor. Skyview at Ponte Vista is also just minutes away from popular beaches, golf courses, parks, and waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment. The new community will include several planned amenities, including a pool, spa, firepit, park, children’s play area, event spaces and walking paths.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Skyview at Ponte Vista, a new, gated community in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The three-story homes at Skyview at Ponte Vista showcase desirable design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, beautiful master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,200 square feet.

“Skyview at Ponte Vista is a new, gated community in a prime Los Angeles South Bay location, tucked between Palos Verdes and Long Beach, and just minutes away from popular beaches, golf courses, parks, and waterfront shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “The community will offer customers a rare opportunity to purchase and personalize a new home in an area with limited new and resale inventory.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Skyview at Ponte Vista sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $1M.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

