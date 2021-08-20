Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Partial Exercise of Underwriter’s Over-Allotment Option

Gross proceeds from the Offering, including proceeds from the exercise of the over-allotment option, totaled US$24,937,500, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RGC."

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) ("Regencell" or the "Company"), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine ("TCM") for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ("ADHD") and Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), today announced that the underwriter of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) had exercised its option to purchase 325,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$9.50 per share to cover over-allotments.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the second research study, the Company’s TCM formulae and products, staff salaries, facilities rental, renovations and equipment, product and intellectual property registrations, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running-manager for the Offering.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as counsel to Maxim Group LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-254571) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2021. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

