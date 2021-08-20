LumiraDx and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp Revise Transaction Terms, Expanded Strategic Roadmap for Next-Generation Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose acquisition company focused on investing in a growth-oriented healthcare company, announced they have revised the valuation of their previously announced transaction based on various considerations, including the recent market environment for publicly traded diagnostic companies, general market declines in COVID-19 testing volumes, and feedback from CA Healthcare advisors and shareholders. LumiraDx’s progress in rolling out its transformational platform, signing up customers in key geographies and expanding its testing menu, combined with the adjusted valuation, supports a highly compelling investment thesis for driving long-term shareholder value.

“LumiraDx is at the tipping point of driving a transformation in diagnostic testing. We are growing our presence in the point of care testing market across cardiovascular disease, diabetes, coagulation disorders and infectious disease and have a strong pipeline and go-to-market strategy for driving growth over the coming years,” said Ron Zwanziger, Chairman and CEO of LumiraDx. “Today’s announcement reflects our commitment to delivering significant upside potential and long-term value for both our current CAHC shareholders as well as future shareholders of LumiraDx.”

“LumiraDx’s next-generation point of care solutions provide a significant opportunity for our shareholders,” said Larry Neiterman, Chairman and CEO of CAHC. “Ron and his management team have decades of entrepreneurial success in innovative diagnostics businesses and the LumiraDx Platform and testing menu offer healthcare providers and other customer’s major advantages over traditional central labs. LumiraDx has a clear strategy for addressing the large and underpenetrated testing market to increase next-generation POC market share. We believe these qualities and the recent business progress, combined with an adjusted valuation, support a highly compelling investment thesis on an absolute and relative basis.”