Famous Footwear Reaches $4 Million in Donations to Ticket to Dream Foundation

Famous Footwear has announced it has reached the $4 million mark in money raised for its national charity partner, Ticket to Dream Foundation, since the partnership began last summer. This was made possible by donations from customers shopping in Famous Footwear stores throughout the U.S.

“During the depths of the pandemic, a time when many companies pulled back on charitable giving, Famous Footwear launched a new charity program, aimed at improving the lives and futures of foster youth across the country,” said Gina Davis, executive director of Ticket to Dream Foundation. “Since launching their program with Ticket to Dream they have raised over $4 million at their store registers and donated over $1.7 million in much needed shoes, socks and masks. Together, working alongside over 200 non-profit partners, we’ve helped over 214,000 foster youth with everyday essentials, school support, and laptop access, reducing the odds of homelessness when aging out and – importantly – making sure they had childhood fun. We could not make this impact or help this many children without Famous Footwear’s support. This partnership is making a difference in the lives of foster youth every day, across our country.”

In addition to the $4 million monetary donation, product donations from Famous Footwear include:

  • Over $600,000 in product during this back-to-school season; and
  • $1.7 million in product since launch in August of 2020.

“The number of foster youths who have been assisted by this partnership could fill more than 3,200 school buses,” said Mike Edwards, president of Famous Footwear. “We are honored to support and help further the good work of Ticket to Dream and positively touch the lives of foster children in need. More than 67,500 foster kids will be reached during this important back-to-school season. Perhaps even more notably since the program launched last year we’ve been able to help more than 214,000 foster youth - that is a lot of happy feet!”

“For most children across the country this fall will be the first time they are back in the classroom fulltime in over a year,” added Davis. “It’s an opportunity for foster kids to get back into the classroom and begin to catch up with their peers. We know there will be less school supply sharing, more masks and education support needed to take on this back-to-school season. Thanks to Famous Footwear and its generous customers, we’ll be helping so many school-aged foster youth with everything from shoes that fit their feet, masks to keep them safe and school supplies and laptops to help them learn this school year.”

Ticket to Dream Foundation provides hope and opportunity for foster children across the nation, so they can focus on being kids. They believe it starts with joining forces with businesses and local communities to ensure foster youth of all ages have the school supplies, holiday gifts, clothing and shoes that all children need to thrive. Ticket to Dream partners with over 200 non-profit foster care agencies, to help foster youth quickly and efficiently in communities.

Famous Footwear is supporting this multi-year partnership through the following:

  • Famous shoppers can donate at the register when they’re shopping in-store. Customers will have the option to round up to the nearest dollar or donate other amounts based on their preference.
  • Famous is donating shoes direct to Ticket to Dream Foundation to be allocated nationwide based on need.
  • To contribute even more to foster youth across the country, Famous Footwear has also recently launched the ability to round up and donate to Ticket to Dream Foundation on its ecommerce website.

 

