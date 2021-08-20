checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Issues Statement Regarding Sheldon Razin’s Attempt to Control the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:00  |  43   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today issued the following statement in response to Sheldon Razin’s recently announced attempt to elect a majority of the Board of Directors at NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders currently scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021:

Sheldon “Shelly” Razin is the Company’s founder and long-tenured director, having been on the Board for 47 years. Over the past several years, we have been focused on evolving our board to include more diverse perspective and experiences along with modern healthcare and technology expertise.

The Board will consider Shelly’s nominations. In the meantime, shareholders are urged to refrain from taking any action at this time.

The Board’s focus remains on serving the best interests of all NextGen Healthcare shareholders while our management team focuses on meeting the needs of our clients.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

Not a Proxy Solicitation; Certain Information Concerning the Participants

This communication is not a solicitation of proxies from any security holder of NextGen Healthcare. NextGen Healthcare intends to file a preliminary proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), together with the associated WHITE proxy card, in connection with the solicitation of proxies for NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Preliminary Proxy Statement”). WE URGE SHAREHOLDERS TO READ THE PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT AND THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO SUCH PROXY STATEMENTS) WHEN AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE WILL FILE WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. NextGen Healthcare, certain of its directors and executive officers will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the 2021 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of NextGen Healthcare’s directors and executive officers and their respective interests in NextGen Healthcare by security holdings or otherwise will be set forth in the Preliminary Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of such participants in NextGen Healthcare’s securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts to be described, in the Preliminary Proxy Statement, such changes will be reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of NextGen Healthcare’s Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting will be included in the Preliminary Proxy Statement.

Wertpapier


