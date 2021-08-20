NextGen Healthcare Issues Statement Regarding Sheldon Razin’s Attempt to Control the NextGen Healthcare Board of Directors

Sheldon “Shelly” Razin is the Company’s founder and long-tenured director, having been on the Board for 47 years. Over the past several years, we have been focused on evolving our board to include more diverse perspective and experiences along with modern healthcare and technology expertise.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today issued the following statement in response to Sheldon Razin’s recently announced attempt to elect a majority of the Board of Directors at NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders currently scheduled to be held on October 13, 2021:

The Board will consider Shelly’s nominations. In the meantime, shareholders are urged to refrain from taking any action at this time.

The Board’s focus remains on serving the best interests of all NextGen Healthcare shareholders while our management team focuses on meeting the needs of our clients.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

