checkAd

WNS (Holdings) Limited Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am London Time at Malta House, 36-38 Piccadilly, London, WIJ ODP. Shareholders can join the meeting virtually via the internet at https://ir.wns.com/ or via phone at +1 (833) 425-0389 in the US or +1 (918) 398-4589 internationally with participant passcode 1175015.

A Shareholder authorized to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend the Annual General Meeting and to vote on his/her behalf. A Shareholder who wishes to vote should appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting as his/her proxy, as any other proxy will not be permitted to attend the Annual General Meeting. A Form of Proxy should be completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Annual Report”), containing its annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and the auditor’s report thereon, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2021. The Company distributed the notice of annual general meeting, proxy statement and form of proxy on or about August 20, 2021.

The Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card are available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website, www.wns.com. Shareholders may also obtain a copy of the Annual Report, notice of the annual general meeting, proxy statement, form of proxy and ADR voting card, free of charge, by sending a written request to the Company Secretary, Mourant Secretaries (Jersey) Limited, of 22 Grenville Street, St Helier, Jersey JE4 8PX, Channel Islands at Michael.Lynam@mourant.com (attention: Michael Lynam, telephone: +44 1534 676 093) or General Counsel Gopi.Krishnan@wns.com (attention: Gopi Krishnan).

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit at www.wns.com.

WNS (Holdings) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WNS (Holdings) Limited Announces Details of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global business process management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, beginning at 11:00 am …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21WNS Launches PRECIZON to Deliver Cloud-based Competitive Intelligence for Life Sciences Industry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Multiple Utilities Services and Solutions Quadrants by ISG
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten