Spring Valley Announces Postponement of Extraordinary Meeting of Stockholders

The Extraordinary Meeting is being held to vote on the proposals described in Spring Valley’s definitive proxy statement, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 26, 2021 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), relating to its Business Combination. The record date for determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the Extraordinary Meeting, including at all adjournments thereof, remains July 19, 2021. The Spring Valley Board of Directors continues to recommend that stockholders vote in favor of the proposals.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (“Spring Valley”) (Nasdaq: SV, SVSVW, SVSVU) today announced that it postponed Spring Valley’s extraordinary general meeting of stockholders (the “Extraordinary Meeting”) originally scheduled to be held on August 20, 2021. The Extraordinary Meeting has been postponed until August 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

As of the date hereof, a sufficient number of Spring Valley’s stockholders had voted to approve the proposed business combination with AeroFarms, Inc. (the “Business Combination”). However, all of the conditions to effect the closing of the Business Combination have not yet been satisfied. The postponement is intended to permit more time to satisfy the closing conditions.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Spring Valley may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it is targeting companies focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley’s sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row and one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor. In addition, through its proprietary growing technology platform, AeroFarms has grown over 550 varieties and has developed multi-year strategic partnerships ranging from government to major Fortune 500 companies to help uniquely solve agriculture supply chain needs. For additional information, visit: https://aerofarms.com/.