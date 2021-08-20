NewLake Capital Partners Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Begins Trading Under the Symbol ‘NLCP’

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it has closed its initial public offering of 3,905,950 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $26.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $102 million before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The Company’s shares will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc., under the symbol “NLCP” today, August 20, 2021.

NewLake Capital Partners is an internally managed triple-net lease REIT that purchases properties leased to state-licensed U.S. cannabis operators. NewLake currently owns a geographically diversified portfolio of 27 properties across 10 states with 8 tenants, comprised of 17 dispensaries and 10 cultivation facilities. The Company’s tenants include what the Company believes to be some of the leading and most well-capitalized companies in the cannabis industry, such as Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, Trulieve and Columbia Care. As of June 30, 2021, these properties were 100% leased and primarily located in limited-license jurisdictions.

The Company is led by a management team and board of directors that has substantial experience in commercial real estate, including investing in cannabis net lease properties and other cannabis operations as well as publicly-traded REIT experience. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Gordon DuGan, most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Gramercy Property Trust, a formerly NYSE-listed REIT, during which time the company grew substantially and was sold to Blackstone Equity Partners VIII, LP for $7.6 billion. Chief Executive Officer, David Weinstein, has extensive commercial real estate banking and investment experience and was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of a NYSE-listed office REIT. Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, founded a cannabis REIT that the Company merged with in March 2021 and has more than 30 years of experience in real estate and banking. Board member, Peter Kadens, was the Co-Founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Green Thumb Industries, one of the leading cannabis companies, and provides valuable insight into the cannabis industry.