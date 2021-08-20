InnovAge PACE Centers in Virginia and New Mexico Recognized for Quality of Patient Care

Earning PCMH Certification demonstrates InnovAge’s commitment to team-based care and practice; knowing and managing patients; patient-centered access and continuity; care management and support; care coordination and care transitions; and performance measurement and quality improvement.

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) today announced that its four Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers in Virginia have been certified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The centers, located in Charlottesville, Newport News, Richmond, and Roanoke, were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality, patient-centered care. Additionally, InnovAge’s center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has passed its annual recertification. NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of a wide range of healthcare organizations to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

“This recognition by NCQA is symbolic of InnovAge’s commitment to delivering the highest level of services and individualized care to each and every one of our participants,” said InnovAge president and CEO Maureen Hewitt. “Our quality of care is among the reasons our participants reported an 89% satisfaction rate in June 2020.”1

Hewitt added, “We continue to pursue PCMH Certification for all of our eligible PACE centers nationwide – beyond state and federal requirements – as it is an important benchmark for assessing the success of our ongoing focus on standardizing policies and procedures, comprehensive care coordination and continuous quality improvement, to the benefit of those we serve.”

InnovAge’s Blue Ridge, Peninsula, Richmond, and Roanoke centers are the latest to receive PCMH Certification. In July, three of its LIFE centers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were certified. InnovAge’s Colorado PACE centers in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo, and Thornton have been certified annually since 2015. The New Mexico center has received certification annually since 2017.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

___________________________

1 Source: InnovAge-conducted participant satisfaction survey of approximately 3,000 participants across 16 locations in June 2020

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

Media Contacts:

Mark Corbae

Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle Evans

Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com

Investor Contacts:

Ryan Kubota

RKubota@myinnovage.com