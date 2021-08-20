checkAd

InnovAge PACE Centers in Virginia and New Mexico Recognized for Quality of Patient Care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Virginia Centers Join Centers in Three Other States in Achieving Certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance

DENVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) today announced that its four Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) centers in Virginia have been certified as Patient-Centered Medical Homes (PCMH) by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). The centers, located in Charlottesville, Newport News, Richmond, and Roanoke, were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality, patient-centered care. Additionally, InnovAge’s center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has passed its annual recertification. NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of a wide range of healthcare organizations to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

Earning PCMH Certification demonstrates InnovAge’s commitment to team-based care and practice; knowing and managing patients; patient-centered access and continuity; care management and support; care coordination and care transitions; and performance measurement and quality improvement.

“This recognition by NCQA is symbolic of InnovAge’s commitment to delivering the highest level of services and individualized care to each and every one of our participants,” said InnovAge president and CEO Maureen Hewitt. “Our quality of care is among the reasons our participants reported an 89% satisfaction rate in June 2020.”1

Hewitt added, “We continue to pursue PCMH Certification for all of our eligible PACE centers nationwide – beyond state and federal requirements – as it is an important benchmark for assessing the success of our ongoing focus on standardizing policies and procedures, comprehensive care coordination and continuous quality improvement, to the benefit of those we serve.”

InnovAge’s Blue Ridge, Peninsula, Richmond, and Roanoke centers are the latest to receive PCMH Certification. In July, three of its LIFE centers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were certified. InnovAge’s Colorado PACE centers in Aurora, Denver, Lakewood, Northern Colorado, Pueblo, and Thornton have been certified annually since 2015. The New Mexico center has received certification annually since 2017.

About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

___________________________
1 Source: InnovAge-conducted participant satisfaction survey of approximately 3,000 participants across 16 locations in June 2020

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,700 participants across 18 centers in five states.

Media Contacts:
Mark Corbae
Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle Evans
Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com

Investor Contacts:
Ryan Kubota
RKubota@myinnovage.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

InnovAge PACE Centers in Virginia and New Mexico Recognized for Quality of Patient Care Virginia Centers Join Centers in Three Other States in Achieving Certification by the National Committee for Quality AssuranceDENVER, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SalMar intends to launch a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Norway Royal ...
Puma Exploration Closes $1.6 Million Financing Led by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch Appointed to Chart Industries, Inc. Board of Directors
3DX Expands All Star Engineering & Manufacturing Team
Tinley’s Signs with BevCanna to Produce its Award-Winning Carbonated Tonics in Canada
GCANRx Signs Licensing Agreement with Shaare Zedek Scientific for Innovative Neuropsychiatric ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Pizza Fusion Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas Now ...
Rubicon Organics to Hold Annual General Meeting
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Combining Faurecia and Hella to create a global leader in fast-growing automotive technologies, ...
Huhtamaki reinforces its leadership position in emerging markets with the acquisition of Elif, a ...
Oatly Announces Americas Oat Base Capacity Expansion to Support an Acceleration in Consumer Demand
Enlivex: After Review of Phase II Data, Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes Initiation of a Multi-Center, ...
PureGold Reports Strong Start to Third Quarter and Provides Outlook for the Second Half of 2021
Uponor sells its share in the joint venture Phyn
Rio2 Limited and Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. Sign Contract for Further IXOS Mining Technology ...
Willis Towers Watson selects Carl Hess as President and Future CEO
iTeos vermeldet Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals 2021 und legt Unternehmens-Update vor
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board