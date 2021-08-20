checkAd

Notice of Saniona AB extraordinary shareholders’ meeting to elect new member of the board of directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.08.2021   

PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2021

The English text is an unofficial translation. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

The shareholders in Saniona AB, Reg. No. 556962-5345, are hereby invited to the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (Sw. extra bolagsstämma) to be held on Thursday 16 September 2021.

In light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and in order to reduce the risk of infection spreading, the board of directors has resolved that the meeting will be held only by advance voting (postal vote) in accordance with temporary legislation. This means that the meeting will be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or external parties and that shareholders' exercise of voting rights at the meeting can only take place by advance shareholders voting in the order prescribed below. Information on the resolutions passed by the meeting will be published on Thursday 16 September 2021, as soon as the outcome of the advance voting is finally compiled.

Right to participate and notice of participation

Shareholders wishing to participate in the meeting by advance voting must:

  • be registered in the company’s share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB (the Swedish Securities Register Center) as of Wednesday 8 September 2021; and
  • have notified their participation no later than Wednesday 15 September 2021 by casting their advance vote to the company in accordance with the instructions under the heading “Voting in advance” below so that the advance vote is received by the company no later than that day.

Trustee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are trustee-registered in the name of a bank or other trustee must request the trustee to register their shares in their own name with Euroclear Sweden AB (so called “voting rights registration”), to be able to exercise their voting rights at the meeting by advance voting. Such voting rights registration must be implemented by the trustee no later than Friday 10 September 2021. In advance of this date, shareholders must notify their trustee of their request of such voting rights registration.

Voting in advance

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the meeting only by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of shareholders’ meetings in companies and other associations. A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available on the company’s website (www.saniona.com). The advance voting form is considered as the notification of attendance to the meeting. The completed voting form must be submitted to the company no later than Wednesday 15 September 2021. The completed and signed form shall be sent to Saniona AB, Smedeland 26B, DK-2600 Glostrup, Denmark. A completed form may also be submitted electronically and is to be sent to CLO@saniona.com. If a shareholder votes in advance through a proxy, a written and dated power of attorney signed by the shareholder must be attached to the form. A proxy form is available on the company's website (www.saniona.com). If the shareholder is a legal entity, a registration certificate or equivalent document shall be enclosed to the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote will be invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the advance voting form.

Disclaimer

