SHARC Energy Announces Second Quarter and Year to Date 2021 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC Energy" or the “Company”) announces it has filed its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021. For complete financial information for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2021, please see the Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with IFRS.



Second Quarter and Year to date Highlights: