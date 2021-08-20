checkAd

Valoe’s Share Transfers Disclosed on 12 August 2021 Have Been Completed

Valoe Corporation                Stock Exchange Release 20 August 2021 at 15.00 Finnish time

On 12 August 2021, Valoe Corporation (the "Company") disclosed that a part of the loan shares of the Company's convertible bond 1/2020 will be converted into the Company's shares and the Company will transfer a total of 4,521,524 treasury shares to Global BOD Group SIA. Valoe also disclosed that the Promissory Note hold by ISC Bioheat Oy is converted into the Company’s shares and the Company will transfer a total of 555,556 treasury shares to ISC Bioheat. The aforesaid share transfers to Global BOD Group SIA and ISC Bioheat Oy have been completed on 20 August 2021.

In Mikkeli, 20 August 2021

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 405216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.





