Greenpro's Angkasa-X Signs MOU to Develop the World's First GEO-LEO Integrated Satellite Network and Services Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Silkwave Holdings Limited ("Silkwave") in forming a joint-venture strategic partnership ("Partnership") to develop and operate the world's first GEO-LEO integrated satellite network and services platform to provide innovative integrated satellite-services to address the ASEAN region's varying needs in Internet connectivity, multimedia infotainment, vehicle-connected services, precision tracking and navigation, environmental monitoring and surveillance, and accelerating digital transformation to grow the digital economy for all communities in the ASEAN region.

The Partnership is set to establish a Space Technology Ecosystem in Penang, Malaysia and to nurture the state into a supply chain and distribution hub for global satellite technologies for the ASEAN market. Both parties aim to set up an ASEAN-Greater Bay Area Space-Satellite Industry Alliance to accelerate technology and investment transfer to develop the ASEAN region as one of the world's largest satellite markets.

On the funding part, the Bank of Asia (BOA) has been appointed as the global financial advisor for fund raising for Angkasa-X and Silkwave developments.

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and is planning to list the company via an IPO on a U.S. exchange by the end of 2021.

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said, "The Partnership is the first between a GEO and a LEO platform, which will bring about unprecedented synergies such as universal connectivity along with abundant low-cost and innovative infotainment and broadband data services to mass-market consumers throughout the ASEAN region. This will usher in a new era of digital transformation in this growth market and leapfrog it into one of the most advanced satellite service markets in the world."

About ANGKASA-X

ANGKASA-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a Necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in research & development, IP creation, technology & components sourcing, assembly-integration-testing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN. Angkasa-X's mission is to provide satellite internet-connectivity and other services to remote rural areas in the countries in ASEAN and neighbouring countries to establish ASEAN Space Economy via the formation of A-SEANLINK LEO Satellites Constellation. Angkasa-X plans to raise funds from the global capital market to invest and operate A-SEANLINK LEO Satellite Constellation. It aspires to be a Unicorn and the number one unique company for LEO satellite-based Internet services in ASEAN region. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.angkasax-innovation.com