Box Tops for Education and Walmart Team Up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to Elevate Racial Equity in Education in a New Digital Series

Box Tops for Education is teaming up with Walmart for a back-to-school partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to advance racial equity in education by highlighting the many ways diverse educators and school support staff can improve students’ outcomes and education. The program, called “The Best Year Starts Here,” will debut in August and feature three different teachers of color, showing their impact in the classroom through the eyes of their students and mentors. The program will also demonstrate simple ways viewers can get involved by highlighting the new Box Tops for Education app feature that enables supporters to direct funds to schools in need. In addition, as part of its long partnership with Box Tops, Walmart will leverage its digital and in-store footprint to drive excitement and awareness of the program and increase the redemption of Box Tops.

“Teachers and school staff are some of the most influential people in our kids’ lives. I know firsthand how important it is to see and learn from diverse educators – it builds confidence and creates a connection for every single student,” said LeBron James. “For my Foundation and our work in education, we’ve made this a priority in everything we do because we know how important it is to helping students and families stay engaged. We’re excited to help share what we’ve learned and tell this story alongside Box Tops for Education and Walmart.”

This partnership builds upon the plans by Box Tops for Education in conjunction with Black Men Teach Twin Cities to bring attention to the impact and need for more teachers of color in Minneapolis area classrooms. This is another step in the program’s journey of understanding the inequities that exist in education and identifying ways to create sustained change.

In addition to the new partnership, Box Tops for Education is introducing a new in-app feature to build on its commitment to equity in education and drive impact beyond Minneapolis. The Box Tops for Education app now has functionality that enables participants to find and direct Box Tops earnings to schools in need. All participants will be able to continue supporting their eligible and enrolled school of choice, however the new update will give supporters the option to direct their funds to schools that may need extra help. Through this app enhancement and with the help of the community, Box Tops for Education hopes to increase funding for schools in need and help improve educational experiences for more students.