checkAd

Cabin Management Systems Leverages Markforged Printers for FAA-Compliant End-Use Parts

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.08.2021, 14:30  |  39   |   |   

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced Cabin Management Solutions (CMS), a privately held in-flight cabin management and entertainment systems company, is utilizing two Markforged X7 industrial carbon fiber 3D printers to print high-quality, end-use parts for cabin management maintenance, upgrades, and replacements for luxury aircraft.

CMS was founded in 2019 and works frequently with aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies and individual aircraft owners to design and develop cabin control and entertainment systems for luxury, private, and business jets. CMS uses Onyx FR to fabricate custom parts that are high-strength, low-weight, flame-retardant, and FAA compliant. The X7 printers have improved the quality and speed of parts production, enabling CMS to complete a higher volume of jobs more quickly and earning it a reputation for fast time to market, high-quality deliverables, and rigorous testing and certification process.

“In the aerospace industry, quality and on-the-fly adaptability are crucial to success,” said Jeff Pike, VP of Engineering at CMS. “We often have to produce low-volume, high-value parts from scratch which can be time- and labor-intensive. Markforged’s X7 allows us to do this quickly and more efficiently, while ensuring functionality and retaining the upscale aesthetics expected in luxury aircrafts.”

On one aircraft in particular, the CMS team printed at least 100 different parts, including approximately 20 light switch panels, a cabin climate controller, latches, release buttons, USB-C and drop-in USB-A chargers, and adjustable touch screen brackets – all using the X7 printer. In order to meet the specific demands of its luxury-oriented customers, the CMS team then adds an extra level of customization via overlays that mimic upscale cabin surfaces including gold metal electroplating, wood veneer, and more. CMS’s process ensures the end product is FAA compliant while going above and beyond customers’ expectations for aesthetics.

Moving forward, CMS plans to continue leveraging Markforged’s additive solutions, especially with Markforged’s recent release of Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fiber FR-A—aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon Fiber FR materials. These two new materials come with full material traceability and are undergoing qualification on the Markforged X7 printer via a program conducted by the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), one of two bodies authorized by the FAA to qualify materials for flight. Once this process is complete, CMS will be able to increase its overall production speed, which will result in adding even more jobs to its already expanding pipeline.

Seite 1 von 3


Markforged Holding Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cabin Management Systems Leverages Markforged Printers for FAA-Compliant End-Use Parts Markforged (NYSE:MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, today announced Cabin Management Solutions (CMS), a privately held in-flight cabin management and entertainment systems …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
SESN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Sesen Bio, Inc.
Tilray Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to September 10, 2021
Henry Schein Partners With NGOs to Provide Health Care Products to Aid Haitian Earthquake Victims ...
BevCanna Announces White-Label Cannabis Beverage Manufacturing Agreement with Tinley’s Beverage ...
Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated ...
Faraday Future Expands Global Hiring After Business Combination
Rise on Every Front, Call of Duty: Vanguard to Launch November 5
Fuse Medical, Inc. Announces Initial Launch of Orbitum Compression Staple System
Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
FDA Approves Merck’s Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-2 Alpha (HIF-2α) Inhibitor WELIREG (belzutifan) ...
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.08.21Markforged Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Markforged Sets Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Markforged Names John Howard Vice President, Engineering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Markforged Launches Two Composite Materials Designed for Aerospace and Other Highly-Regulated Industries: Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fiber FR-A
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten