Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q2 report 2021 (link update)

Press Release

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period April 1 – June 30, 2021, on August 24, 2021, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants:

Confirmation Code:        7994289
Denmark:                     +45 32 72 04 17
Sweden:                       +46 (0)8 56618467
United Kingdom:           +44 (0)8444819752

Webcast link         https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j6fny8zy

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.com and the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations:         Christina Bastius Thomsen         +45 23 63 88 44
e-mail:         investor@bettercollective.com


About Better Collective
Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of platforms include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.

