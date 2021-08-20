Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q2 report 2021 (link update)

Press Release





Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period April 1 – June 30, 2021, on August 24, 2021, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.