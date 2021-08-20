

Financial calendar for 2022

Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates



22 February 2022

Announcement of financial statements for 2021



21 March 2022

Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S



3 May 2022

Interim Report for Q1 2022



16 August 2022

Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022



1 November 2022

Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2022



Yours faithfully

Jyske Realkredit A/S



Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.