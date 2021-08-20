Financial calendar for 2022
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 20 August 2021
Announcement no. 79/2021
Financial calendar for 2022
Jyske Realkredit has scheduled announcements for the following dates
22 February 2022
Announcement of financial statements for 2021
21 March 2022
Annual General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S
3 May 2022
Interim Report for Q1 2022
16 August 2022
Interim Report for the six months ended 30 June 2022
1 November 2022
Interim Report for Q1 - Q3 2022
Yours faithfully
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.
